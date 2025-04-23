Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Indiscriminate Israeli Attacks on Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Destruction from an Israeli airstrike on September 25, 2024, in Younine, Lebanon. © 2024 Human Rights Watch Two unlawful Israeli strikes on the northeastern Lebanese town of Younine between September and November 2024 were apparent indiscriminate attacks on civilians.More and more evidence is emerging that Israeli forces repeatedly failed to protect civilians or adequately distinguish civilians from military targets during its strikes across Lebanon in 2023 and 2024.Lebanon’s government should provide a path for justice for grieving families, including by giving the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
