The Greens are hoping for another ‘greenslide’ election. What do the polls say?

By Narelle Miragliotta, Associate Professor in Politics, Murdoch University
The Greens will be defending a record four lower house seats at the election. Here are their chances in another five seats they are targeting across the country.The Conversation


