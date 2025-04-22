Only a third of Australians support increasing defence spending: new research
By Richard Dunley, Senior Lecturer in History and Maritime Strategy, UNSW Sydney
Miranda Booth, Lecturer of Contemporary Defence and Strategic Studies, UNSW Sydney
Tristan Moss, Senior lecturer, UNSW Sydney
The major parties have made defence a central part of their election campaigns. A new survey suggests, however, this is not cutting through with the public.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 22, 2025