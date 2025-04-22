Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Premier Should Raise Cross-Border Abuses in Cambodia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Paetongtarn Shinawatra, before she became Thai prime minister, meets with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet during a visit to Phnom Penh, March 14, 2024.  © 2024 Pheu Thai Party (Bangkok) – Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra should raise outstanding human rights concerns with Cambodian leaders during her visit to Phnom Penh on April 23-24, 2025, Human Rights Watch said today. Prime Minister Paetongtarn is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Hun Manet, Senate President Hun Sen, and King Norodom Sihamoni to mark the 75th anniversary of Thai-Cambodian…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What would change your mind about climate change? We asked 5,000 Australians – here’s what they told us
~ Scientists claim to have found evidence of alien life. But ‘biosignatures’ might hide more than they reveal
~ The Greens are hoping for another ‘greenslide’ election. What do the polls say?
~ After stunning comeback, centre-left Liberals likely to win majority of seats at Canadian election
~ Why do Labor and the Coalition have so many similar policies? It’s simple mathematics
~ Only a third of Australians support increasing defence spending: new research
~ This election, Gen Z and Millennials hold most of the voting power. How might they wield it?
~ The ‘responsible gambling’ mantra does nothing to prevent harm. It probably makes things worse
~ Gambling in Australia: how bad is the problem, who gets harmed most and where may we be heading?
~ Even experts disagree over whether social media is bad for kids. We examined why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter