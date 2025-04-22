Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gambling in Australia: how bad is the problem, who gets harmed most and where may we be heading?

By Alex Russell, Principal Research Fellow, CQUniversity Australia
Matthew Browne, Senior Lecturer in Statistics, CQUniversity Australia
Matthew Rockloff, Head, Experimental Gambling Research Lab, CQUniversity Australia
Gambling prevalence studies provide a snapshot of gambling behaviour, problems and harm in our communities. They are typically conducted about every five years.

In some Australian states and territories, four or five have been conducted over the past 20 or so years. These have provided a snapshot into how gambling has changed – and how it has not.

So, how has gambling in Australia changed in the past two decades or so, and where may we be heading?


The intensification of gambling


In 1997-98, the Productivity Commission found


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Even experts disagree over whether social media is bad for kids. We examined why
~ These 3 climate misinformation campaigns are operating during the election run-up. Here’s how to spot them
~ Port of Darwin’s struggling Chinese leaseholder may welcome an Australian buy-out
~ Australian women are wary of AI being used in breast cancer screening – new research
~ Is it too late to solve some of our most wicked problems? The Australia Institute won’t let us die wondering
~ When rock music met ancient archeology: the enduring power of Pink Floyd Live at Pompeii
~ How Iran’s government has weaponized sexual violence against women who dare to resist
~ Indonesia: Increasing Attacks on the Media
~ Lest we forget? Aside from Anzac Day, NZ has been slow to remember its military veterans
~ How branding made Francis the ‘People’s Pope’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter