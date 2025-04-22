Tolerance.ca
Australian women are wary of AI being used in breast cancer screening – new research

By Alison Pearce, Associate Professor, Health Economics, University of Sydney
Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly relevant in many aspects of society, including health care. For example, it’s already used for robotic surgery and to provide virtual mental health support.

In recent years, scientists have developed AI algorithms that can analyse mammograms for signs of breast cancer. These algorithms…The Conversation


© The Conversation
