Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is it too late to solve some of our most wicked problems? The Australia Institute won’t let us die wondering

By Frank Bongiorno, Professor of History, ANU College of Arts and Social Sciences, Australian National University
As I begin this review sitting in a Canberra cafe, there are two blokes on the next table complaining about the present federal election campaign’s lack of substance. The complaints of one of them about the Coalition’s fuel excise cut were the first to catch my ear, but it was soon clear enough that they didn’t think much of either party’s policy performance.

It was a very Canberra moment. I suppose that if I were eavesdropping in Melbourne, I would hear about football and in Sydney, property prices. But the opinions of these Canberra folk would not be unusual outside the capital’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gambling in Australia: how bad is the problem, who gets harmed most and where may we be heading?
~ Even experts disagree over whether social media is bad for kids. We examined why
~ These 3 climate misinformation campaigns are operating during the election run-up. Here’s how to spot them
~ Port of Darwin’s struggling Chinese leaseholder may welcome an Australian buy-out
~ Australian women are wary of AI being used in breast cancer screening – new research
~ When rock music met ancient archeology: the enduring power of Pink Floyd Live at Pompeii
~ How Iran’s government has weaponized sexual violence against women who dare to resist
~ Indonesia: Increasing Attacks on the Media
~ Lest we forget? Aside from Anzac Day, NZ has been slow to remember its military veterans
~ How branding made Francis the ‘People’s Pope’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter