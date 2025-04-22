Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How branding made Francis the ‘People’s Pope’

By Aidan Moir, Assistant Professor, Department of Communication, Media and Film, University of Windsor
From papal selfies to the viral generative AI images featuring a stylish puffer jacket, Pope Francis became a prominent popular culture figure during his papacy.

News media called him the “People’s Pope,” branding that also circulated online on social media to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
