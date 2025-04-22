Tolerance.ca
Severance: what the hit show can teach us about cyber security and human risk

By Oli Buckley, Professor in Cyber Security, Loughborough University
What if your work self didn’t know about your personal life, and your home self had no idea what you did for a living? In Apple TV’s Severance, that’s exactly the deal: a surgical procedure splits the memories of employees into “innies” (who only exist at work) and “outies” (who never recall what they do from nine to five).

On the surface, it sounds like an ideal solution to a growing cyber security problem of insider threats, such as leaks or sabotage by employees. After all, if an employee can’t remember what they…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
