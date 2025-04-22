Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Harsh Sentences in ‘Conspiracy Case’ Sham Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Several of the people tried and convicted in the “Conspiracy Case” on April 19, 2025, in Tunis, Tunisia. Top row (L-R): Noureddine Bhiri, Khayam Turki, Abdelhamid Jelassi, Ghazi Chaouachi, and Lazhar Akremi. Bottom row (L-R): Ridha Belhaj, Issam Chebbi, Chaima Issa, Jaouhar Ben Mbarek and Said Ferjani.  © Private (Beirut) – A Tunisian court on April 19, 2025, sentenced 37 defendants to between 4 and 66 years in prison in the politically motivated “Conspiracy Case,” Human Rights Watch said today. The Tunis Court of First Instance issued the sentences…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
