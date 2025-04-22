Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ambitious changes to Canadian conservation law are needed to reverse the decline in biodiversity

By Trevor Swerdfager, Practitioner-In-Residence, Faculty of Environment, University of Waterloo, University of Waterloo
Derek Armitage, Professor, School of Environment, Resources and Sustainability, University of Waterloo
Canada’s biodiversity is in decline. Globally, climate change, urbanization, overexploitation of resources and habitat loss are combining to drive biodiversity loss across all ecosystems.

The recent biodiversity assessment of the Americas, from the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, documents these trends. Domestically, the 2024…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
