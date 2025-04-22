Toxic chemical pollution continues on Isle of Man as government defends Unesco conservation status
By Anna Turns, Senior Environment Editor, The Conversation
Patrick Byrne, Professor of Water Science, Liverpool John Moores University
The Isle of Man government has said it is “fully committed to environmental protection and transparency” regarding its Unesco biosphere status – despite admitting that legacy landfill sites are discharging hazardous chemical contaminants into the sea.
The Isle of Man is a self-governing island in the Irish Sea between the UK and and Ireland. It is not part of the UK or the European Union, but has the status of “crown dependency” with an independent administration. Its population of about 84,000 people are British citizens.
It is known as the home of TT…
