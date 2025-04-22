Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Autistic people’s experiences of periods are under-researched – here’s why that needs to change

By Rebecca Ellis, Assistant Researcher in Public Health, Swansea University
Aimee Grant, Senior Lecturer in Public Health and Wellcome Trust Career Development Fellow, Swansea University
Monique Craine, Researcher in Autism, Swansea University
Periods can be painful, unpredictable and disruptive. And for autistic people, they can present additional challenges. From sensory sensitivities to barriers accessing healthcare, the experience of autistic menstruation remains under-explored in research.

Our new review highlights just how little we know about autistic experiences of periods – and why more inclusive research from autistic people themselves is needed.

Menstruation – the biological process in which blood is discharged through the vagina from…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
