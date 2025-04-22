Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reducing diversity, equity and inclusion to a catchphrase undermines its true purpose

By Detris Honora Adelabu, Clinical Professor of Applied Human Development, Boston University
Felicity Crawford, Clinical Associate Professor of Special Education, Wheelock College of Education and Human Development, Boston University
Linda Banks-Santilli, Clinical Associate Professor of Education, Wheelock College of Education and Human Development, Boston University
Diversity, equity and inclusion, which has become the catchphrase DEI, represents a commitment to fairness and to tackling racism and exclusionary policies that limit access to resources and perpetuate injustice.

The Trump administration’s attacks on DEI frame efforts toward equity and fairness as illegal,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canada’s new immigration policy favours construction workers but leaves the rest behind
~ Ambitious changes to Canadian conservation law are needed to reverse the decline in biodiversity
~ Election Diary: Dutton in third debate gives Labor ammunition for its scare about cuts
~ Leaders trade barbs and well-worn lines in unspectacular third election debate
~ Dutton promises Coalition would increase defence spending to 3% of GDP ‘within a decade’
~ West Africa’s bold trade experiment turns 50: an Ecowas report card
~ Smart brain implants are helping people with Parkinson’s and other disorders
~ Once a bestseller, now forgotten – why William by E.H. Young deserves a revisit
~ AI is inherently ageist. That’s not just unethical – it can be costly for workers and businesses
~ Pollution scientist talks to freshwater ecologist who warned of Isle of Man toxic silt dumps
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter