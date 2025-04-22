Reducing diversity, equity and inclusion to a catchphrase undermines its true purpose
By Detris Honora Adelabu, Clinical Professor of Applied Human Development, Boston University
Felicity Crawford, Clinical Associate Professor of Special Education, Wheelock College of Education and Human Development, Boston University
Linda Banks-Santilli, Clinical Associate Professor of Education, Wheelock College of Education and Human Development, Boston University
Diversity, equity and inclusion, which has become the catchphrase DEI, represents a commitment to fairness and to tackling racism and exclusionary policies that limit access to resources and perpetuate injustice.
The Trump administration’s attacks on DEI frame efforts toward equity and fairness as illegal,…
Tuesday, April 22, 2025