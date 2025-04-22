Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Perfect brownies baked at high altitude are possible thanks to Colorado’s home economics pioneer Inga Allison

By Tobi Jacobi, Professor of English, Colorado State University
Caitlin Clark, Senior Food Scientist at the CSU Spur Food Innovation Center, Colorado State University
Many bakers working at high altitudes have carefully followed a standard recipe only to reach into the oven to find a sunken cake, flat cookies or dry muffins.

Experienced mountain bakers know they need a few tricks to achieve the same results as their fellow artisans working at sea level.

These tricks are more than family lore, however. They originated in the early 20th century thanks to research on high-altitude baking done by Inga Allison, then a professor at Colorado State…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canada’s new immigration policy favours construction workers but leaves the rest behind
~ Ambitious changes to Canadian conservation law are needed to reverse the decline in biodiversity
~ Election Diary: Dutton in third debate gives Labor ammunition for its scare about cuts
~ Leaders trade barbs and well-worn lines in unspectacular third election debate
~ Dutton promises Coalition would increase defence spending to 3% of GDP ‘within a decade’
~ West Africa’s bold trade experiment turns 50: an Ecowas report card
~ Smart brain implants are helping people with Parkinson’s and other disorders
~ Once a bestseller, now forgotten – why William by E.H. Young deserves a revisit
~ AI is inherently ageist. That’s not just unethical – it can be costly for workers and businesses
~ Pollution scientist talks to freshwater ecologist who warned of Isle of Man toxic silt dumps
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter