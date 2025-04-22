Perfect brownies baked at high altitude are possible thanks to Colorado’s home economics pioneer Inga Allison
By Tobi Jacobi, Professor of English, Colorado State University
Caitlin Clark, Senior Food Scientist at the CSU Spur Food Innovation Center, Colorado State University
Many bakers working at high altitudes have carefully followed a standard recipe only to reach into the oven to find a sunken cake, flat cookies or dry muffins.
Experienced mountain bakers know they need a few tricks to achieve the same results as their fellow artisans working at sea level.
These tricks are more than family lore, however. They originated in the early 20th century thanks to research on high-altitude baking done by Inga Allison, then a professor at Colorado State…
- Tuesday, April 22, 2025