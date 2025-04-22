Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Texas Bill Would Criminalize Those Transporting Youth for Abortion Care

By Human Rights Watch
A harmful bill in the Texas legislature would criminalize transporting youth younger than 18, or funding their transportation, out of state to access abortion without written parental consent. The legislation, Senate Bill (SB) 2352 and House Bill (HB) 4595, aims to stop young people from getting abortions by making it a second-degree felony, punishable with fines or jail time, to support them in their journey toward accessing care.Young people across the United States already face extraordinary barriers accessing abortion. Texas is one of 12 states where abortion is banned…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
