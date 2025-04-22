Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Caribbean leaders and citizens recognise Pope Francis’ groundbreaking work

By Emma Lewis
During his 12-year papacy, Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1936, gradually won over the hearts and minds of Catholics and non-Catholics alike.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
