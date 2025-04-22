Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The government has pledged $10 million for inclusive LGBTQIA+ health care. Here’s what that means

By Karinna Saxby, Research Fellow, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne
Mo Hammoud, Research Group Lead, LGBTQ+ Population Health Research Group, and Senior Research Fellow, HIV Epidemiology and Prevention Program, Kirby Institute, Faculty of Medicine and Health, UNSW Sydney
Ruth McNair, Honorary Associate Professor of General Practice within Medicine, The University of Melbourne
Last week, the federal government announced a $10 million commitment to make Medicare more inclusive for LGBTQIA+ Australians. It aims to improve their access to “inclusive, culturally safe primary care” through training and accreditation for GPs, nurses and other health-care providers.

The precise details will…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
