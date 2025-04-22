Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UAE: Dissidents, Relatives Designated ‘Terrorists’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 29, 2023. © 2023 Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via AP Photo Emirati authorities have designated as “terrorist” 11 dissidents and their relatives and 8 companies, reflecting the country’s indiscriminate use of overbroad counterterrorism laws and contempt for due process.The UAE’s counterterrorism law allows the executive branch to designate individuals and entities as terrorists without any requirement to demonstrate an objective basis for the claim.The authorities should immediately remove the terrorism designations, and the UK should…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
