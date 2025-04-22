Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Crackdown on Dissent Intensifies

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Dao Ba Cuong, a Vietnamese iron worker from Phu Yen province, staged protests inside his house after his son died in police custody. In April 2023, the police arrested and charged him with “abusing the rights to freedom and democracy” under article 331. Later that year, he was sentenced to two years in prison. © 2025 John Holmes for Human Rights Watch The Vietnamese government has intensified its crackdown on dissent to punish people simply for raising concerns or complaints about government policies or local officials.The Vietnamese authorities abuse article…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
