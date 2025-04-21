Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Parents delay sending kids to school for social reasons and physical size. It’s not about academic advantage

By Penny Van Bergen, Associate Professor in the Psychology of Education, Macquarie University
Anne McMaugh, Senior Lecturer in Educational Psychology, Macquarie University
Kay Bussey, Professor, School of Psychological Sciences, Macquarie University
Naomi Sweller, Associate Professor in Psychology, Macquarie University
Rebecca Andrews, Associate Professor in Early Childhood Education, Macquarie University
If you have a child born at the start of the year, chances are you face a tricky decision about when to start school.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
