Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Since its very conception, Star Wars has been political. Now Andor will take on Trump 2.0

By Dan Golding, Professor and Chair of the Department of Media and Communication, Swinburne University of Technology
As authoritarian governments and conflicts loom large, the final season of Andor is perfectly timed to articulate anxieties close to home.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Early voting opens in the federal election – but it brings some problems for voters and parties
~ Fossil fuel companies ‘poisoned the well’ of public debate with climate disinformation. Here’s how Australia can break free
~ Parents delay sending kids to school for social reasons and physical size. It’s not about academic advantage
~ ‘I’m a failure’: how schema therapy tackles the deep-rooted beliefs that affect our mental health
~ Graydon Carter hired Christopher Hitchens, pissed off Trump and revealed Deep Throat. He calls himself a ‘beta male’
~ Is a corporation a slave? Many philosophers think so
~ Rates will never be enough – councils need the power to raise money in other ways
~ Challenges faced by Indigenous Peoples, ‘an affront to dignity and justice’
~ Thailand-based US scholar faces prison term and deportation for alleged royal insult and cybercrime violations
~ The new abnormal: Debating Canada’s future at a hinge point in history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter