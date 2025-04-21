Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is a corporation a slave? Many philosophers think so

By Duncan Ian Wallace, Lecturer, Faculty of Law, Monash University
Corporations are ‘legal persons’ under the law. But their ability to be ‘owned’ by shareholders embeds a system of exploitation at the heart of capitalism.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
