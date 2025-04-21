Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand-based US scholar faces prison term and deportation for alleged royal insult and cybercrime violations

By Mong Palatino
"The people and academics must be able to study and present information about public issues without the threat of criminal prosecution looming over their heads."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
