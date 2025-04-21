Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rating agencies don’t treat the Global South fairly: changes South Africa should champion in G20 hot seat

By Daniel Cash, Reader in Law, Aston University
Credit rating agencies like S&P Global and Fitch have an outsized influence on the economic fortunes of developing countries. Their assessments shape investor perceptions, influence borrowing costs, and ultimately shape a country’s development path. With many African countries now issuing bonds in global markets amid falling levels of official development assistance (ODA),…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thailand-based US scholar faces prison term and deportation for alleged royal insult and cybercrime violations
~ The new abnormal: Debating Canada’s future at a hinge point in history
~ This Earth Day, Let’s Talk Phasing Out Fossil Fuels
~ Where the parties stand on gun control in the Canadian federal election
~ Pope Francis promoted women to unprecedented heights of power in the church
~ Where the parties stand on child care in the Canadian federal election
~ Canada’s federal election must grapple with the limits of neoliberal economics
~ Mauritania: Another mass expulsion of Sub-Saharan migrants
~ What will happen at the funeral of Pope Francis
~ How the next pope will be elected – what goes on at the conclave
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter