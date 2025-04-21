Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
This Earth Day, Let’s Talk Phasing Out Fossil Fuels

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists with painted hands protest against fossil fuels and for climate finance at the COP29 Climate Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, November 22, 2024. © 2024 Sean Gallup/Getty Images Earth Day, which in 2016 marked the opening for signature of the Paris Agreement on climate change, now takes place amid record-breaking global heat and rising fossil fuel production. Yet it also offers a vital opportunity for governments to enforce environmental protections and fulfill their human rights obligations.Around the world, the communities most exposed to the extraction,…


