Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What will happen at the funeral of Pope Francis

By Joanne M. Pierce, Professor Emerita of Religious Studies, College of the Holy Cross
Pope Francis had expressed the desire to be buried in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, a fifth-century church in Rome dedicated to the Virgin Mary.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Where the parties stand on gun control in the Canadian federal election
~ Pope Francis promoted women to unprecedented heights of power in the church
~ Where the parties stand on child care in the Canadian federal election
~ Canada’s federal election must grapple with the limits of neoliberal economics
~ Mauritania: Another mass expulsion of Sub-Saharan migrants
~ How the next pope will be elected – what goes on at the conclave
~ Zimbabwe’s house of stone: the gallery that showcases a famous sculpture tradition
~ Election Diary: Albanese government stays mum over whatever Russia may have said to Indonesia
~ ‘I am sorry’ — A reflection on Pope Francis’s apology on residential schools
~ Pope Francis showed in deeds and words he wanted to face the truth in Canada
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter