Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Endowments aren’t blank checks – but universities can rely on them more heavily in turbulent times

By Ellen P. Aprill, Senior Scholar in Residence at the UCLA Law School's Lowell Milken Center For Philanthropy And Nonprofit Law, University of California, Los Angeles
The Trump administration is demanding that at least 60 U.S. colleges and universities change their policies or lose out on billions of dollars in federal funding.

In Harvard University’s case, the government has accused the Ivy league school – so far without…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Where the parties stand on gun control in the Canadian federal election
~ Pope Francis promoted women to unprecedented heights of power in the church
~ Where the parties stand on child care in the Canadian federal election
~ Canada’s federal election must grapple with the limits of neoliberal economics
~ Mauritania: Another mass expulsion of Sub-Saharan migrants
~ What will happen at the funeral of Pope Francis
~ How the next pope will be elected – what goes on at the conclave
~ Zimbabwe’s house of stone: the gallery that showcases a famous sculpture tradition
~ Election Diary: Albanese government stays mum over whatever Russia may have said to Indonesia
~ ‘I am sorry’ — A reflection on Pope Francis’s apology on residential schools
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter