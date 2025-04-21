Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three ways Pope Francis influenced the global climate movement

By Celia Deane-Drummond, Professor of Theology, Director of Laudato Si' Research Institute, Campion Hall, University of Oxford
The death of Pope Francis has been announced by the Vatican. I first met the late Pope Francis at the Vatican after a conference called Saving Our Common Home and the Future of Life on Earth in July 2018. My colleagues and I sensed something momentous was happening at the heart of the church.

At that time, I was helping…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pope Francis dies: an unconventional pontiff who sought to modernise Catholicism
~ Pope Francis has died, aged 88. These were his greatest reforms – and controversies
~ Twinkling star reveals the shocking secrets of turbulent plasma in our cosmic neighbourhood
~ Pope Francis tried to change the Catholic Church for women, with mixed success
~ Digital ID systems in Africa: A dream of inclusion or a threat to privacy?
~ Security without submarines: the military strategy Australia should pursue instead of AUKUS
~ From the doable to the downright impossible: your guide to making sense of election promises
~ Prison needle programs could save double what they cost – our new modelling shows how
~ A survey of Australian uni students suggests more than half are worried about food or don’t have enough to eat
~ ‘Puppy blues’: how to cope with the exhaustion and stress of raising a puppy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter