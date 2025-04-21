Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pope Francis has died, aged 88. These were his greatest reforms – and controversies

By Joel Hodge, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Theology and Philosophy, Australian Catholic University
Antonia Pizzey, Postdoctoral Researcher Research Centre for Studies of the Second Vatican Council, Australian Catholic University
Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, just a day after greeting crowds at St Peter’s Square. From the very start of his papacy, he was determined to do things differently.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pope Francis dies: an unconventional pontiff who sought to modernise Catholicism
~ Three ways Pope Francis influenced the global climate movement
~ Twinkling star reveals the shocking secrets of turbulent plasma in our cosmic neighbourhood
~ Pope Francis tried to change the Catholic Church for women, with mixed success
~ Digital ID systems in Africa: A dream of inclusion or a threat to privacy?
~ Security without submarines: the military strategy Australia should pursue instead of AUKUS
~ From the doable to the downright impossible: your guide to making sense of election promises
~ Prison needle programs could save double what they cost – our new modelling shows how
~ A survey of Australian uni students suggests more than half are worried about food or don’t have enough to eat
~ ‘Puppy blues’: how to cope with the exhaustion and stress of raising a puppy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter