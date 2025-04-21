Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pope Francis tried to change the Catholic Church for women, with mixed success

By Tracy McEwan, School of Humanities, Creative Industries and Social Sciences, University of Newcastle
Kathleen McPhillips, Senior Lecturer, School of Humanities and Social Science, University of Newcastle
Pope Francis is being remembered as a pastoral leader – and in some ways, his treatment of women in the Catholic Church was unprecedented. But he could have done more.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
