Human Rights Observatory

From the doable to the downright impossible: your guide to making sense of election promises

By Frank Rindert Algra-Maschio, PhD Candidate, Social and Political Sciences, Monash University
David Campbell, Senior Researcher, Information and Integrity Hub, RMIT University
Eiddwen Jeffery, Researcher, RMIT Information Integrity Hub, RMIT University
Lisa Waller, Professor of Digital Communication, RMIT University
Three weeks into the federal election campaign and both major parties have already pledged to spend billions in taxpayer dollars if elected on May 3.

But with so many policies announced — and surely more to follow — sometimes it can be hard to make sense of exactly what is being promised.

That ambiguity can come back to bite voters, and the government, during the next term.

So, how do you sort the deliverable promises from the downright impossible?

It’s a question…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
