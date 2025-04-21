Prison needle programs could save double what they cost – our new modelling shows how
By Farah Houdroge, Mathematical Modeller, Burnet Institute
Mark Stoové, Head of Public Health, Co-Head HIV Elimination Program, Head of Justice Health Research, Burnet Institute
Nick Scott, Head of Modelling and Biostatistics, Burnet Institute
Australia leads the world in community-based needle programs. Yet they’re not used in prisons – which are hotspots for hepatitis C infection.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, April 20, 2025