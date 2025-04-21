Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Prison needle programs could save double what they cost – our new modelling shows how

By Farah Houdroge, Mathematical Modeller, Burnet Institute
Mark Stoové, Head of Public Health, Co-Head HIV Elimination Program, Head of Justice Health Research, Burnet Institute
Nick Scott, Head of Modelling and Biostatistics, Burnet Institute
Australia leads the world in community-based needle programs. Yet they’re not used in prisons – which are hotspots for hepatitis C infection.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
