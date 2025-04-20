Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The countdown to Iran’s day zero: A crisis of water, not war

By UntoldMag
While the world debates bombs and sanctions, Iran is quietly running out of water — its land cracked, lakes vanished, and millions forced into climate migration.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Women are steadier leaders in times of crisis, but they are still being overlooked
~ Service closures in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside leave sex workers without vital support
~ Election Diary: Coalition makes ‘law-and-order’ pitch, with plan to invest proceeds of drug crime into communities
~ 150 years ago, the Metre Convention determined how we measure the world — a radical initiative for the time
~ 80 years after atomic bombs devastated Japan, Donald Trump’s actions risk nuclear proliferation
~ Pakistani survivor of Morocco boat tragedy speaks out amid rising illegal migration trends
~ Newspoll steady as both leaders’ ratings fall; Labor surging in poll of marginal seats
~ Planning for death: four things you can do to ease your family’s emotional and financial stress
~ Haiti’s independence debt to France focus of debate at UN
~ Benin: New markets open in Cotonou in anticipation of Dantokpa closure
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter