Human Rights Observatory

Women are steadier leaders in times of crisis, but they are still being overlooked

By Ivona Hideg, Associate Professor and Ann Brown Chair in Organization Studies, York University, Canada
Tanja Hentschel, Assistant Professor of Organizational Behavior, Amsterdam Business School, University of Amsterdam
Winny Shen, Associate Professor of Organization Studies, York University, Canada
Although women have long been stereotyped as being “too emotional” for leadership roles, new research suggests it’s actually men who are more likely to let emotions drive their behaviour.The Conversation


