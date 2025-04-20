Service closures in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside leave sex workers without vital support
By Jennie Pearson, PhD Candidate, Interdisciplinary Studies Graduate Program, University of British Columbia
Andrea Krüsi, Assistant Professor, School of Criminology, Simon Fraser University
Melody Wise, Master's Candidate, School of Community and Regional Planning, University of British Columbia
In Vancouver, converging municipal development agendas and unstable nonprofit funding frameworks have led to the closure of essential services for sex workers.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, April 20, 2025