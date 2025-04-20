Tolerance.ca
Newspoll steady as both leaders’ ratings fall; Labor surging in poll of marginal seats

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
With less than two weeks to go now until the federal election, the polls continue to favour the government being returned.

Newspoll was steady at 52–48 to Labor, but primary vote changes indicated a gain for Labor as both leaders dropped on net approval. A Redbridge marginal seats poll had Labor gaining two points since the previous week for a 54.5–45.5 lead, a 3.5-point swing to Labor in those seats since the 2022 election.

A national Newspoll,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
