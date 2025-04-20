Tolerance.ca
Planning for death: four things you can do to ease your family’s emotional and financial stress

By Amanda Craft, Associate Lecturer in Accounting and Financial Planning, Western Sydney University
Bomikazi Zeka, Associate Professor in Finance and Financial Planning, University of Canberra
When someone dies, the people left behind face more than grief. They are often hit with a wave of decisions – emotional, logistical and financial – that must be made quickly and under pressure.

You may not be able to control what happens after you’re gone. But you can make the process a lot easier for your family by doing a few simple things now. Financial therapy research shows that financial decisions made under stress or grief are more likely to lead to conflict or regret.

Our work as


Read complete article

© The Conversation
