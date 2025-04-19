Tolerance.ca
One Man’s Ordeal Triggers Test of US Constitution

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Jennifer Vasquez Sura (C), the wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia of Maryland, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador, speaks during a news conference at CASA's Multicultural Center in Hyattsville, Maryland, US, April 4, 2025. © 2025 Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo This week, US federal court judges pushed back on the Trump administration’s abusive deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who, along with over 200 others accused of gang membership, was unlawfully transferred to a maximum security prison in El Salvador a month ago.The Trump administration admits transferring Abrego…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
