Human Rights Observatory

Google loses online ad monopoly case. But it’s just one of many antitrust battles against big tech

By Rob Nicholls, Senior Research Associate in Media and Communications, University of Sydney
Tech giant Google has just suffered another legal blow in the United States, losing a landmark antitrust case. This follows on from the company’s loss in a similar case last year.

Social media giant Meta is also currently embroiled in a landmark legal battle in the US that could change not only how it operates, but how millions of…The Conversation


© The Conversation
