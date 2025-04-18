Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Activist Daria Kozyreva conviction for poetic anti-war protest exposes continued repression

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the conviction of 19-year-old anti-war activist Daria Kozyreva for “repeated discreditation of the Russian armed forces,” Natalia Zviagina, Amnesty International’s Russia Director, said: “Today’s verdict is another chilling reminder of how far the Russian authorities will go to silence peaceful opposition to their war in Ukraine.” “Daria Kozyreva is being punished for quoting […] The post Russia: Activist Daria Kozyreva conviction for poetic anti-war protest exposes continued repression appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Military courts: The front line of Uganda’s war on dissent
~ ‘I never issued a criminal contempt citation in 19 ½ years on the bench’ – a former federal judge looks at the ‘relentless bad behavior’ of the Trump administration in court
~ ‘What is normal?’: A trending question in Turkey
~ Posh-house drama, Elton’s new album and art to make you weep – what to watch, see and listen to this week
~ Freaky Tales: this gory 80s-inspired anthology film is all surface and no substance
~ Trump’s attacks on central bank threaten its independence − and that isn’t good news for sound economic stewardship (or battling inflation)
~ Claims of ‘anti-Christian bias’ sound to some voters like a message about race, not just religion
~ Lawsuits seeking to address climate change have promise but face uncertain future
~ All models are wrong − a computational modeling expert explains how engineers make them useful
~ As views on spanking shift worldwide, most US adults support it, and 19 states allow physical punishment in schools
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter