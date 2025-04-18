Tolerance.ca
Military courts: The front line of Uganda’s war on dissent

By Amnesty International
Used to prosecuting civilians, Uganda’s military courts help entrench repression ahead of the 2026 elections. Uganda is gearing up for general elections in January 2026 – the seventh since President Yoweri Museveni came to power in 1986. As in the lead-up to previous polls, repression is on the rise. This time, however, it has extended […] The post Military courts: The front line of Uganda’s war on dissent appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
