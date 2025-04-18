Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As views on spanking shift worldwide, most US adults support it, and 19 states allow physical punishment in schools

By Christina Erickson, Associate Dean in the College of Nursing and Professional Disciplines, University of North Dakota
Nearly a half-century after the Supreme Court ruled that school spankings are permissible and not “cruel and unusual punishment”, many U.S. states allow physical punishment for students who have misbehaved.

Today, over a third of the states allow teachers to paddle or spank students. More than 100,000 students are paddled…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Posh-house drama, Elton’s new album and art to make you weep – what to watch, see and listen to this week
~ Freaky Tales: this gory 80s-inspired anthology film is all surface and no substance
~ Trump’s attacks on central bank threaten its independence − and that isn’t good news for sound economic stewardship (or battling inflation)
~ Claims of ‘anti-Christian bias’ sound to some voters like a message about race, not just religion
~ Lawsuits seeking to address climate change have promise but face uncertain future
~ All models are wrong − a computational modeling expert explains how engineers make them useful
~ Crime is nonpartisan and the blame game on crime in cities is wrong – on both sides
~ With federal funding in question, artists can navigate a perilous future by looking to the past
~ How is Africa affected by the US-China tariff war?
~ Offshore detention is inhumane — I know because I lived it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS