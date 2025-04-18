Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How is Africa affected by the US-China tariff war?

By Adesewa Olofinko
The most infamous example is the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930, where the US raised tariffs on over 20,000 imports — a move that worsened the Great Depression and led to global retaliations.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
