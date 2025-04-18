Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Offshore detention is inhumane — I know because I lived it

By Amnesty International
On my first day in offshore detention, I was given a number. Benham Satah became FRT009 — or Foxtrot Romeo Tango Zero Zero Nine, as the guards would use the military alphabet. It was one of the many ways they treated us like criminals or prisoners of war. When I fled Iran in 2013, I […] The post Offshore detention is inhumane — I know because I lived it appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Two blunders and tap dancing with the truth: election special podcast with Michelle Grattan and Amanda Dunn
~ How the California gold rush continues to shape Africa and other global majority countries
~ What does decolonising AI really mean? An interview with artist Ameera Kawash
~ USA: Google must move to a rights respecting approach after court declares it’s Adtech function a monopoly
~ Labor’s poll surge continues in YouGov, but it’s barely ahead in Freshwater
~ Labor’s poll surge continues in YouGov, but they’re barely ahead in Freshwater
~ Toronto’s most recent car attack was a targeted crime, not a mass attack
~ Tariffs don’t just affect the global economy, but create political instability as well
~ Trump takes a line from ‘world’s coolest dictator’
~ Patriots’ Day: How far-right groups hijack history and patriotic symbols to advance their cause, according to an expert on extremism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter