Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rising Canadian patriotism is a chance to rethink who gets to belong here

By Alpha Abebe, Associate Professor, Faculty of Humanities, McMaster University
Canadian patriotism has risen since Trump threatened to annex the country. However, the rhetoric and symbols of Canadian nationalism may be leaving out modern understandings of the country.The Conversation


