Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Heavy metals’ contaminate 17% of the world’s croplands, say scientists

By Jagannath Biswakarma, Senior Research Associate, School of Earth Sciences and Cabot Institute for the Environment, University of Bristol
Nearly 17% of the world’s croplands are contaminated with “heavy metals”, according to a new study in Science. These contaminants – arsenic, cadmium, lead, and others – may be invisible to the eye, but they threaten food safety and human health.

Heavy metals and metalloids are elements that originate from either natural or human-made sources. They’re called “heavy” because they’re physically dense and their weight is high…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tariffs don’t just affect the global economy, but create political instability as well
~ Trump takes a line from ‘world’s coolest dictator’
~ Patriots’ Day: How far-right groups hijack history and patriotic symbols to advance their cause, according to an expert on extremism
~ Rising Canadian patriotism is a chance to rethink who gets to belong here
~ How does your brain create new memories? Neuroscientists discover ‘rules’ for how neurons encode new information
~ Nicaragua's stateless people seek justice
~ Rise in violence against civilians in South Sudan
~ USA: Google must move to a rights respecting approach after court declares it’s Adtech function a monopoly
~ Why a psychopath wouldn’t hesitate to cause another global financial crisis – if there was something in it for them
~ Trump’s tactics for creating disruption are testing the limits of presidential power – a legal expert explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter