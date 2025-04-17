Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why a psychopath wouldn’t hesitate to cause another global financial crisis – if there was something in it for them

By Clive Roland Boddy, Deputy Head, School of Management, Anglia Ruskin University
Recklessness and greed, when combined with a total lack of empathy, are a dangerous mix in the top tiers of finance.The Conversation


