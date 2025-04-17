Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The hidden health risks of lip fillers

By Jim Frame, Professor of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Anglia Ruskin University
Plump, pouty lips are everywhere – from social media filters to celebrity red carpets. But behind the glossy aesthetic of lip fillers lies a growing concern among…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why a psychopath wouldn’t hesitate to cause another global financial crisis – if there was something in it for them
~ Trump’s tactics for creating disruption are testing the limits of presidential power – a legal expert explains
~ US-Iran: future stability of Middle East hangs on success of nuclear deal – but initial signs are not good
~ Why it’s not safe for dogs to drink from communal water bowls
~ Why Kinshasa keeps flooding – and why it’s not just about the rain
~ AI-controlled fighter jets may be closer than we think — and would change the face of warfare
~ Indicators of alien life may have been found – astrophysicist explains what the new research means
~ Exams coming up? Use the science of memory to improve how you revise
~ Are artificial sweeteners okay for our health? Here’s what the current evidence says
~ Is backing independence the same as being a nationalist? Not necessarily
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter