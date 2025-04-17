Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI-controlled fighter jets may be closer than we think — and would change the face of warfare

By Arun Dawson, PhD Candidate, Department of War Studies, King's College London
Could we be on the verge of an era where fighter jets take flight without pilots – and are controlled by artificial intelligence (AI)? US R Adm Michael Donnelly recently said that an upcoming combat jet could be the navy’s last one with a pilot in the cockpit. That marks a striking, if not entirely surprising, shift in thinking about the future of aerial warfare.

The US Navy is not alone. Other programmes to develop next generation fighter jets are…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why a psychopath wouldn’t hesitate to cause another global financial crisis – if there was something in it for them
~ Trump’s tactics for creating disruption are testing the limits of presidential power – a legal expert explains
~ US-Iran: future stability of Middle East hangs on success of nuclear deal – but initial signs are not good
~ Why it’s not safe for dogs to drink from communal water bowls
~ The hidden health risks of lip fillers
~ Why Kinshasa keeps flooding – and why it’s not just about the rain
~ Indicators of alien life may have been found – astrophysicist explains what the new research means
~ Exams coming up? Use the science of memory to improve how you revise
~ Are artificial sweeteners okay for our health? Here’s what the current evidence says
~ Is backing independence the same as being a nationalist? Not necessarily
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter